FARMINGTON -- Everett H. Hampton of Farmington passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 95. He was born in Wortham, Missouri, on February 20, 1924, to the late Harvey D. and Mary Elizabeth (Bainter) Hampton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Wilma (Cauley) Hampton in 1992; his step-mother, Glenda Hampton; brothers, Wilburn, Orville, Edward, Donald and Raymond Hampton; sisters, Geneva Jones, Margie Wells, Shirley Martin; a step-son, Kevin Huffman and Grandsons, T. J., Billy and Dustin.

Everett grew up around the Doe Run area where he attended school. At a young age he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps where he served at Guadal Canal during WWII. Upon his return to civilian life he spent a long career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. After 41 years of employment he retired in 1986. He was a life-long member of the Church of God where he enjoyed leading the singing. In his spare time, Everett enjoyed remodeling houses and raising cattle. His family will remember him fondly as being a kind and gentle man and tough at the same time.

He will be sorely missed by all who loved him including his wife of 25 years, Rosalee Hampton; his children, Bob and (Sue) Hampton of Springfield, Missouri, Sue and (Rick) Chamberlain of Doe Run, Michael and (Suzi) Hampton of Republic, Missouri, Renee Pritchett of Doe Run, John and (Bev) Hampton of Doe Run, and Terry and (Rena) Hampton of Aldrich, Missouri; a step-daughter, Becky and (Don) Halpin of Fredericktown; 37 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Laura Mae, Pearl Anna, Fred, Frank and Howard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at Doe Run Church of God on Tuesday morning, the 19th at 9 a m until the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Everett's name to the American Diabetes Association. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

