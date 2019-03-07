Try 3 months for $3
PARK HILLS -- Fern L. Jones of Park Hills, Missouri, went to her Heavenly Home Monday, March 4, 2019, having reached the age of eighty-two years, one month and nineteen days. Fern was born January 16, 1937, in Park Hills, a daughter of the late Pony Reed and the late Maple (Womack) Reed. On December 12, 1952, Fern was united in marriage to Jim Jones and there were eight children born to this union.

In addition to her father and mother, Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Jones; daughter, Darlene Jones; two sons, Darin and Doyle Jones; and two brothers, Charlie Reed and Virgil Reed.

Survivors include her five sons, Jimmie Jones, Pastor Darrell (wife, Patty) Jones, Earl Duane Jones, Pastor Derek (wife, Caroline) Jones, Pastor Dwight (wife, Tammy) Jones; five siblings, Roy Reed, Christine Eaton, Paul (wife, Anne) Reed, Harold (wife, Barb) Reed, Sharon (Ron) Eaton; also surviving are a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Harvest Christian Centre, 1925 Highway 32, Park Hills, Missouri.

A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Harvest Christian Centre. Officiating her service will be Pastors Darrell, Derek and Dwight. Honoring Fern by serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Jones, Tim Jones, Andy Jones, Michael Jones, and Daniel Jones.

Interment will be in the Layne Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family of Fern L. Jones (Reed), please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

