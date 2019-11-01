{{featured_button_text}}
BISMARCK -- Florence Deborah Bishop (Granny), 92, of Farmington was born February 6, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the Late William Howard and Ruth Naomi (Snyder) Shannon. Florence passed away October 31, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. Florence loved embroidering, quilting, crossword puzzles and working at the food pantry.

Florence was preceded by in death her husband, Runey Bishop; and a son, Edmond Kershaw.

Florence is survived by her sons, Robert (Joan) Kershaw, James (Sandra K.) Kershaw, and Runey Bishop; daughters, Gladys Sanders, Carol (Gary) White, Virginia (Joe) Gomillion, Deborah (Jerry) Williams, Janice Craig; 22 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Many friends and family also survive.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, with funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri, with Rev. Bobby Adams and Rev. Lanse Foster officiating, Interment at the Masonic Cemetery in Bismarck.

