DESLOGE – Florence Thurman, 93, of Farmington, formerly of Park Hills, passed away March 15, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Farmington. She was born October 10, 1926, in Cuba Missouri, to the late Thomas Wallace and Lillian (Cooper) Edwards. Florence was a member of Esther Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell “Buddy” Thurman; son, Gary Thurman; great-granddaughter, Sydney Lewis; son in-law, Danny Halton; brothers, Wallace, Harry, Clifford and Thomas Edwards; sisters, Lillian Davis, Gladys Erxleben, and Ethel Blanton.

Florence is survived by her children, Larry Thurman and wife Melissa, Linda Halton; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; daughter in-law, Del Thurman; sister, Mary Monda and husband Buel; and brother in-law, Clyde Erxleben.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Friday, March 20, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, until time of service at 10 a.m. Reverend Todd Buck will be officiating and interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Esther Baptist Church. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

