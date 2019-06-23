{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Dale House, 84, of Leadwood passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1934 to the late Arthur Auburn and Mabel Jesse (Lawson) House. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Dale retired from St. Louis Highway Department after 22 years. He loved his family dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Maxine (French) House, two sisters, Mary Jane Rogers and Joyce White and brother, Darrell House.

Dale is survived by his loving wife Sally (Mason) Simmons; six children, Patricia Dalen (Danny), Cindy House, Dale House, Jr. (Kim), Donnie House (Cindy), DeWayne House (Joella), Jessica House; nine grandchildren, Sig, Matt, Heather, Mandy, Michael, Donnie, DeAnna, Zach, Kaydee Belle; numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, JoAnn Simily, Darla Queen and Bobbie Meinershagen (Kenny).

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time of 12 noon. Frances Miller will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood. Memorials may be directed to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

