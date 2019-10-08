{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Frances Barr Horton, 97, visitation from 1-2 Wednesday at Cozean Memorial Chapel with Funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

