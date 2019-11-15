{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Frances Jeanne Dickerson, 95, of Farmington passed away November 14, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born September 14, 1924, in Greenville, Mississippi, to the late John and Frances (Henry) Faris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Dickerson and son, Joe Dickerson.

Frances is survived by three children, Cecile (Paul) Tuller, Robert (Lucy) Dickerson and Rebecca (Randy) Windsor; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Private services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Dickerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

