FARMINGTON -- Frances Irene Barr Horton, a native of Belgrade, Missouri, and a twenty seven year resident of Farmington, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Farmington Presbyterian Manor. Fran was born in Czar, Missouri, the third of five children born to the late Lawrence and Mary Etna (Hogan) Barr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James, and her elder son Roger and his wife Sue.
As a small child her family moved to Belgrade, where they owned and operated a gas station and short order restaurant. After graduating from high school in Belgrade she worked as a legal secretary for Judge Nipper in Potosi for several years. Then, at the age of nineteen, she passed the Missouri state teachers exam and went on to teach grades one through eight at the one room Sitton School near Belgrade. Marriage followed to her beloved husband James P. Horton, and his career as a Special Agent for the FBI moved the family around the country, first to St. Louis, then to nine years in Washington, D.C., back to St. Louis, to Detroit, to New York City, to Kansas City, and finally to Springfield, Missouri, where they lived for twenty nine years before retiring to Farmington in 1992.
She was tirelessly loving and devoted to her husband, James, and her sons Roger and Randall. A doting grandmother and great-grandmother, her enthusiasm for their accomplishments will be greatly missed. Also missed are the products of her mastery of cooking and baking.
Fran is survived by her son, Randall and wife Mary; sister, Freda Barr Turnbough and husband, Norman; grandchildren, Caroline Rockafellow and husband Scott; Mary Beth Horton, James Horton, Ann Horton, and Sally Cunningham and husband Brooks; and great-grandsons, Alex and Drew Rockafellow.
The family thanks the caring friendship of members of her home church of 27 years, Memorial United Methodist Church of Farmington. They also wish to express their deep gratitude for the many years of care by Dr. Edward Dumontier, the nurses and staff of the Farmington Presbyterian Manor, her home for the past 9 years, as well as the compassionate support of Heart and Soul Hospice. Memorials may be directed to Memorial United Methodist Church or Farmington Presbyterian Manor.
Visitation for Fran will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the Cozean Memorial Chapel with services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.