Frances Lucy Francis

BISMARCK, Mo. – Frances Lucy Francis of Overland Park, Kansas, originally of Bismarck, Missouri, passed away peacefully with her family Monday, March 27, 2023, at Village Shalom at the age of 103. Frances was born October 24, 1919, at St. Mary's Hospital in Ironton and was the daughter of the late Robert Frank Johnson (d. 1985) and Gladys Lucy Johnson (d. 1989) also originally of Bismarck, Missouri.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husband, Omer E. Francis (d. Jul 10, 1990); daughter, Kaye Francis Miller (d. February 16, 2019); and her brother, Robert (Bus) Frank Johnson, Jr. (d. April 12, 2016).

Frances is survived by her three grandsons, Brent C. Miller of San Diego, California, Todd S. Miller of Leawood, Kansas, and Trevor F. Miller of Merriam, Kansas; along with great-grandkids, Morgan Francis, Lincoln Johnson, and Charlie Ann Francis. Numerous cousins, and countless special friends also survive.

Frances was a graduate of Bismarck High School – Class of 1937 where she met her husband Omer after a high school baseball game and got married March 25, 1939.

Frances comes from a long list of family business owners including her grandfather, Cicero Hall Lucy (d. 1938) who owned the original Bank of Bismarck, and the Bismarck Hardware Store on Main Street. Her daddy, Robert Frank Johnson, Sr. took it over until 1963 when Frances began running the store until it was sold in 1975. Frances also ran the Johnson Insurance Company until the late nineties.

Frances' grandfather Cicero was mayor of Bismarck (1922-1926), and years later her husband served on the city council before being Mayor of Bismarck. (1981-1984).

Frances loved to bake, and her grandkids knew the refrigerator and cabinets were stocked when they came to visit. She loved going to Saint Louis to shop or for the Cardinals' games with her husband. Frances was a major animal lover from having hunting dogs in the early days to cats. Her grandkids even thought she was a cat the way she purred. She served as an inspiration to her family. She touched everyone she met and was known by so many.

She was a long-time member of the Bismarck Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.

Frances moved to Kansa City in Spring of 2004 to be closer to her family. Leaving Bismarck was the most difficult decision, especially after 84 years, but she knew she had to be closer to her family. The small-town stories were a gift to her grandkids.

The grandkids would like to thank the amazing staff at Village Shalom especially her nurses, Rhonda, Dee, Julia, and Christopher; and the many other staff members that took care of her over the past 5 ½ years at Village Shalom.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m., with services following, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Bismarck United Methodist Church in Bismarck, Missouri, Interment will be at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery in Bismarck, Missouri with Pastor Elizabeth Allen officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to KC Pet Project (www.kcpetproject.org) 7077 Elmwood Ave Kansas City, MO 64132, or the United Methodist Church of Bismarck P.O. Box 286, Bismarck, MO 63624.