Frances Lucy Francis

BISMARCK, Mo. – Frances Lucy Francis of Overland Park, originally of Bismarck Missouri, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 27, 2023 at Village Shalom at the age of 103. Frances was born October 24, 1919, at St. Mary's Hospital in Ironton and was the daughter of the late Robert Frank Johnson and Gladys Lucy Johnson also originally of Bismarck, Missouri.

Frances was a graduate of Bismarck High School – Class of 1937 where she met her husband Omer after a high school baseball game and got married March 25, 1939.

Visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. April 15, 2023, at Bismarck United Methodist Church in Bismarck, Missouri, with services following. Interment at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery in Bismarck, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to KC Pet Project (www.kcpetproject.org) 7077 Elmwood Ave Kansas City, Missouri 64132.