FARMINGTON – Frances Stevenson Clark, of Farmington, passed away on October 20, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 100. She was born November 24, 1918 in Fredericktown the daughter of the late Lawrence Edwin Stevenson and Margaret Frances (Downs) Stevenson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester and son, Andy in 1973; three brothers and one sister.
Frances was raised in Fredericktown where she graduated from high school. She went on to work as a secretary for St. Joe Lead where she met the love of her life, Lester and they were married in 1946. In the 1970's she went back to school first, at Mineral Area College and then she went on to obtain her Bachelors Degree at St. Francis College. Frances was employed at Southeast Missouri Mental Health where she worked until she retired at age 67. In her retirement she loved both flower and vegetable gardening as well as travel. Her passion was living and working on the family farm. All of her life she enjoyed bowling even into her 90s and was an award winning Senior Olympian. She was a faithful, long-time member of the Farmington Christian Church.
Survivors include her son, Morgan (Dorothy) Clark; her special adopted grandchildren, Perry and Chrissy Cooper and great-grandchildren, Sway, Lilly, Ava, Morgan and Mason.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from
5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. with Alan Berry officiating. Interment will follow at Fredericktown Christian Cemetery. Memorials, if desired may be made to Farmington Christian Church. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
