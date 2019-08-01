{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Francis “Frank” Joseph Phelps, 78, of Park Hills, Missouri, was born May 22, 1941, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to the late Wilburn and Marie Gabriel Phelps. He departed this life in his home July 31, 2019.

In addition to his parents he was preceded by in death by his adopted parents, Joseph and Lillian Joejer; and a brother, Joseph Grein

Frank is survived by his wife, Betty Phelps; daughters, Rhonda “Tim” Bretz, and Lisa and Fiancée (Lee) Snyder; sister, Rita Porter; special friend, Miranda Henderson; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shirley Martka officiating.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Francis ‘Frank’ Joseph Phelps
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments