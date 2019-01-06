Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Francis Paul Hulsey of Bonne Terre, passed away January 4, 2019, at Community Manor in Farmington. He was born October 25, 1934, to the late Hubert and Alma Agnes (Wills) Hulsey. Paul proudly served his country in the Army for 20 year and 20 days. Later he retired as the Postmaster in New Offenburg, Missouri. He was an active member in the Farmington V.F.W., the Desloge Elks Lodge, the Ste. Genevieve American Legion, the Farmington AmVets and D.A.V.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles Hulsey; and one son-in-law, Michael Grayson.

Paul is survived by his wife, Naomi Ruth (Reddick) Hulsey; four daughters, Alana “Gwen” Grayson, Shannon Sansom and her husband Rev. Jim Sansom, Anita Hagerman and her husband Bill, and Emma “Michaela” McCarron and her husband Wayne; one sister, Myra Patt and her husband Roy; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many other family members, numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive and are saddened by his passing.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday January 7, 2019, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Tuesday January 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Reverend Jim Sansom will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Camp Hope or to the USO at Lambert Airport. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

