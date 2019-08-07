{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Frank E. Barnett of Farmington passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2019, at his residence at the age of 72. He was born July 11, 1947, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.

Frank enjoyed watching NASCAR, football and baseball. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with them was his favorite past time. They looked forward each year to his delicious freshly baked Christmas cookies. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frank is survived by his wife, Sandra Barnett of Farmington, his children, Candina (and husband Jeremy) Lewis of Lenzburg, Illinois, Robert (and wife Donnyell) Barnett of Farmington, William Ray of Pacific, and Audreona Hanshew of Farmington, several grandchildren, four special great-grandchildren, Hunter, Gage, Will and Kyndall, and many wonderful friends including those at the Windsor School District where he was employed for 14 years.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Arkie and Gladys (Whitley) Andrews, his son, Robert Ray and several siblings.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

