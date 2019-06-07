PILOT KNOB – Frank Earl Plumlee, formerly of Farmington, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Potosi Manor Nursing Home at the age of 78 years. He was born February 11, 1941, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Frank Leon and Adell Wesley (Minner) Plumlee.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Kristal Jarvis and her husband James of Ironton, Missouri; two granddaughters, Baylee Stockmann, and Faith Jarvis both of Ironton, Missouri. His former wife and the mother of his daughter, Judith Yates of Ironton, Missouri; she remained his special friend and companion throughout the years. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 and the Farmington V.F.W. Post 5896. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Farmington Senior Center and V.F.W. Post 5896. Frank was the owner and operator of the Roseland Theater in Flat River and the Corral Drive-In in Farmington. He retired from the theater business in the 1970’s. He then worked in construction and later in auto sales. Frank loved movies, airplanes and the ocean.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12 p.m. June 12, 2019, at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Memorials may be made to Bryson Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
