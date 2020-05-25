PARK HILLS – Franklin ‘Frank' Ellis, Sr. of Park Hills passed away May 23, 2020. He was born September 16, 1940, in Flat River. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Goldie Ellis, his son, Frankie Ellis, Jr., brother, Willy Ellis and sister, Dorothy Martin.

He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Kamper and Lisa Frick, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn Ellis and brother-in-law, Bill Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, very dear friends and caregivers, Kelly (Chris) McKee, other relatives and friends. Visitation 12 Noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chris McKee officiating. Interment will follow in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery.