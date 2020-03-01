Frank Jerry Minks

Frank was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but lived mostly in California until recently moving to Arizona to be near his daughter and grandchildren. He worked in the movie industry for most of the major studios and took great pride in the work he did on sets. He was a very loving man who adored his grandchildren. He loved to travel, was full of pranks, wrote poetry, and loved to rescue cats. He has left a deep imprint on those whose lives he touched and will be greatly missed.