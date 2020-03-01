Frank Jerry Minks
FARMINGTON -- Frank Jerry Minks passed away in his home February 5, 2020, at the age of 63.

He is survived by and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sherry Minks-Hollingsworth; grandchildren Gage Hollingsworth, Dakota Lopez-Hollingsworth, and Cassidy Hollingsworth; his life partner Lindsay Minks; and many brothers and sisters and extended family.

Frank was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but lived mostly in California until recently moving to Arizona to be near his daughter and grandchildren. He worked in the movie industry for most of the major studios and took great pride in the work he did on sets. He was a very loving man who adored his grandchildren. He loved to travel, was full of pranks, wrote poetry, and loved to rescue cats. He has left a deep imprint on those whose lives he touched and will be greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 709 Henry Street, Farmington, MO 63640. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and condolences may be made to the family at 16545 N 161st Dr., Surprise, AZ 85379.

