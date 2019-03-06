Try 3 months for $3
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Frankie (Weiss) Grayson, 79, of Park Hills, passed away March 4, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was born July, 25, 1939, in Elvins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Les Weiss and Georgia 'Crites' Weiss; sister, Jeanie Tiefenauer; and a brother, Darrell Weiss.

Frankie is survived by her husband, Robert Grayson; two sons, Dale McFarland, and David McFarland and friend Diana; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Tom Weiss and Charlotte; and one sister, Cathy Lange.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday March 8, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday March 9, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home. Burial will at Old Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run.

