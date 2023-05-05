Franklin ‘Buddy' Brown

DESLOGE – Franklin “Buddy” Brown, age 82, of Desloge, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born on Wednesday, January 1, 1941, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to the late Son and Opal (Walden) Brown. In addition to his, parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years Annette (Bradshaw) Brown.

Franklin was a member of First Baptist Church of Bismarck along with the Masonic Lodge in Paola, Kansas. He retired after 33 years as a road master with Missouri Pacificnion Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed raising, training and showing barrel horses up until the age of 75. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the SEMO Seniors Golf League.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Wendy (Fay) Brown; two children, Brad Brown and wife Wendy, Holly Brown; three step-children, Teri Smyer and husband Steve, Mikki Rackley, Brady Rackley and wife Kelly; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene Brown and wife Janie; uncle, Jason Todd that he loved like a brother.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until service time of 6 p.m. with Rev. Matt Sheckles officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.