Franklin ‘Buddy' Brown
DESLOGE – Franklin “Buddy” Brown, age 82, of Desloge, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born on Wednesday, January 1, 1941, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, to the late Son and Opal (Walden) Brown. In addition to his, parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years Annette (Bradshaw) Brown.
Franklin was a member of First Baptist Church of Bismarck along with the Masonic Lodge in Paola, Kansas. He retired after 33 years as a road master with Missouri Pacificnion Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed raising, training and showing barrel horses up until the age of 75. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the SEMO Seniors Golf League.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Wendy (Fay) Brown; two children, Brad Brown and wife Wendy, Holly Brown; three step-children, Teri Smyer and husband Steve, Mikki Rackley, Brady Rackley and wife Kelly; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene Brown and wife Janie; uncle, Jason Todd that he loved like a brother.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until service time of 6 p.m. with Rev. Matt Sheckles officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.