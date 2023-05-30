Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Franklin Sutherland

FARMINGTON – Frank Sutherland, 80, of Doe Run passed away May 25, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri. Frank was born July 15, 1942, in Three Rivers, to the late Clifton Aron and Opal (Pinkston) Sutherland.

Frank was an avid gardener. He loved the outdoors, nature, feeding and watching birds, raising cattle, but most of all, his true love was his caring wife, children, and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lloyd Sutherland, and sister. Dorothy Pinkston.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, of 62 years, Ange-La (Chatman) Sutherland; children, Kraig and wife Miriam Sutherland, Kimberly, and husband Hunter Weakley II; five grandchildren, Kaleb, Nicholas, Rebekah, and Elizabeth Sutherland, Mackenzie King and husband Chris; one great granddaughter, Ayla King; siblings, Jessie Hufford and Rosemary (Bill) Ragsdale; dear special friend- Pat Gordan (Emily), along with many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. Frank will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. until time of service of 1 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Farmington with Pastor Jeff Roever officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Board of St. Francois County Developmentally Disabled.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.