Try 3 months for $3

FARMINGTON – Fred Darrell Barnes of Farmington passed away at St. Francis Health Center at Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 79. Fred was born on September 29, 1939, at Knob Lick to the late Clyde Barnes and Vicia (Clark) Barnes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby (Wilfong) Barnes and his second wife, Evelyn (Green) Barnes; a daughter, Angela Diane Barnes who passed in 1973 and a brother, Larry Barnes, Sr. who passed in 2015.

Fred attended school in Farmington and at a young age enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served in the late 1950’s and was stationed in Korea. When Fred came back to the area he married Ruby Wilfong in 1960 and they raised their family in Farmington. He made his career in construction and was owner/operator of a commercial roofing business. He was also a real estate developer in the area. In later years Fred enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, Evelyn. An avid John Wayne fan, he also liked coin collecting in his spare time.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include his two daughters, Pamela and husband, Marc Graham and Lisa and husband, Ray Diaz; grandchildren, Kane and Adrien Graham and Isabel and Santo Diaz; great grandchildren, Emma Graham, Christian Graham and Rylan Graham, Damien Garritson, Lyla Garritson and Inara Garritson; brothers, Clyde Raymond (Annette) Barnes and John David (Arlene) Barnes and Karen Charmely Lee; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday morning until the time of the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. A private family interment will take place at Parkview Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in care of the funeral home. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Fred Darrell Barnes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments