Fred Wheatley
Fred Wheatley

Fred Wheatley

Fred Wheatley

FARMINGTON – Fred Wheatley, 72, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

