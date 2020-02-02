{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Bernadene Brinkley, 89, of Bismarck, passed away February 1, 2020, at Community Manor Nursing Home in Farmington. She was born on June 26, 1930 in Bunker to the late Ernest Elmer and Anna Kathern (Metzger) Wisdom. She was a member of Free Will Baptist Church in Bismarck. Bernadene loved flowers, plants and singing in church. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James E. Brinkley; brothers, Omagene and Clifton Wisdom.

She is survived by her sons, David Brinkley and wife Janet, Randall “Tony” Brinkley and wife Julie; six grandchildren, David, Nathan, Lucas, Adam, Katryn and Jake; sister, Elmo Annette Brinkley; several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until service time of 12 p.m. Pastor Cleo Reeder will be officiating. Burial to follow at Ellington Memorial Cemetery in Ellington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Free Will Baptist Church in Bismarck. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

