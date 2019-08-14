{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Freda Imogene “Tooter” Ragsdale, 89, of Farmington passed away August 14, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born October 19, 1929, in Womack, Missouri. She proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. Freda grew up in the Crossroads 1st Church of God. She enjoyed gardening and playing bingo. She was also a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Josie (Pirtle) Umfleet; loving husband, William Ragsdale; two sisters, Kitty Haney and Audell Ferguson.

Freda is survived by her daughter, Paula Ragsdale; one grandson, Tate Ragsdale; sister, Katie Rion. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 4 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

