Garlon L. Banks
FARMINGTON – Garlon L. Banks, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center at the age of 78. He was born on July 27, 1944, in Linn, Mississippi, to the late Garlon Vernon and Fontain (Vowell) Banks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Willie Jean “Jeannie” (Huckelbery) Banks and his daughter, Stephanie Renee' Thompson.
Garlon is survived by his sons, David (Kathy) Banks of Lake Orion, Michigan, and James (Mary) Banks of Valley Park, his grandchildren, David, Michael, Valorie, William, Kimberly, and Alexandria, his sisters, Rita Ann Horton and Terrie McCarty, his special cousins, Linda Kay Neuman and Gordon “Buster” Belongia, along with many other family members and friends.
Garlon proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States National Guard. He was a brilliant architect who drew up plans for tow boats, casinos, and hotels. Throughout his life, he designed and invented many things. He was the Vice President of Construction and Facilities for Pala Casinos in California.
Garlon will be remembered by his family as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his wife unconditionally and you could see the sparkle in his eyes when in her presence. He worked hard to ensure his children had a great life. He was small in stature, but bigger than life. He was very respectful and was a friend to all. He lit up a room and knew how to keep people's attention when he spoke. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed reading mysteries. Garlon will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel with Reverend John Canterberry officiating. Interment to follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution, P.O. Box 98286, Washington, DC 20090-8286 or https:/www.dar.org/givingays-giveonate-online. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
