PARK HILLS – Garrett Matthew Strachan, 21, of Park Hills passed away February 8, 2020. He was born September 24, 1998, in Farmington, Missouri.

Garrett is survived by his father, David Strachan and fiancé Jennifer Haney of Farmington; his mother, Amy Olive of Bonne Terre; brother, Kyle Strachan of Park Hills; sister, Graci Olive of Bonne Terre; two children, Aiden Strachan, and Camden Strachan both of the home; grandparents, Donna and Troy Dane of Park Hills, and Glen and Cindy Reynolds of Farmington; cousin, Tyler Kepto; special aunts and uncle, Jodi Kepto, Shawn Olive, and Brandi Barker. Cousins, friends, and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday February 16, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bryan Smith officiating.

