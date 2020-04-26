× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garry Lee Shetley

FARMINGTON – Garry Shetley, age 66, of Farmington, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was born on Saturday, April 25, 1953, in St. Louis. He enjoyed collecting model buses, living in the country, animals, chocolate and spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise (Blahut) Shetley and his loving wife, Pamela (Pritchett) Shetley.

Garry is survived by his beloved daughter, Barbara Reagan and husband Todd; two grandchildren, Shayla and Nolan Reagan; twin brother; Terry Shetley and wife Janis; nieces and nephews; along with many friends.

Garry was a wonderful, loving father, grandpa, brother and friend. He will be forever remembered and greatly missed.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service at a late date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com. For direct condolences please text 573-366-4676 or email breagan933@gmail.com.

