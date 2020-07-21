Gary Berry
ARNOLD – Gary E. Berry, son of Roy and Delores June (Pogue) Berry, resided in Arnold, Missouri. Retired Pastor, Gary was active in missionary work, volunteering his time to help others in need, and spreading the Word of God. His passion for the Arts spanned painting, playing instruments, and singing. He was a substitute teacher, loved to fish, and took joy in antiquing.

Gary is preceded in death by his mother, Delores June (Pogue) Berry; and his brother, LeRoy Nicolas Berry.

Gary is survived by his father, Roy Berry of Fredericktown, Missouri; sister, Tammy (Richard) Sikes, of Fredericktown, Missouri. His partner, Freddy Gingell, of Arnold, Missouri. His children, Stephen Berry of Wentzville, Missouri, Pamela Pruden of Troy, Missouri, and Krista (James) Dye, of Troy, Missouri; and six grandchildren.

