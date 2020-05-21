Gary Lowe
Gary Lowe

Gary Paul Lowe

FARMINGTON – Gary Paul Lowe, of Farmington, passed away April 24, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 61.

Survivors include his wife of eleven years, Marilyn (Kwentus) Lowe; children, Tammie Wells, Kasey Murphree, Isabella, Joshua, Gabriel, Nathan, Zachary and Abigail Lowe; two brothers, Larry Johnson and George Vest; Grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Charlie, Gracie, Annie and Merrida; brother-in-law, David Johnston and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a graveside service celebrating his military service on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Constien officiating. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

