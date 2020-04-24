Gary Lowe
FARMINGTON - Gary Paul Lowe, 61, of Farmington, passed away April 24, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. Arrangements are pending under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

