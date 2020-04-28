Gary Paul Lowe
FARMINGTON – Gary Paul Lowe, of Farmington, passed away April 24, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 61. He was born in San Diego, California on April 21, 1959, to the late Edward Paul Lowe and Erma (Plumb) Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Johnston and Linda Sanders.
Gary graduated from Lancaster High School in Texas. He went into the Army after graduation where he served twenty years as a Green Beret. While in the Army he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He retired from his military career in 1995 and when he returned to civilian life he had his own computer business in Tennessee. Later Gary joined the Corp of Engineers where he worked from 2004 to 2009 in communications and made frequent trips to Iraq. The family moved to St. Louis in 2009 where he became a project manager for the Corps of Engineers in St. Louis and in Huntsville, Alabama. Currently he was working as building manager for the GSA (General Service Administration) in St. Louis. He was a faithful member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Farmington. An avid outdoorsman, Gary enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He will be remembered by his loved ones as being a wonderful husband and father.
Survivors include his wife of eleven years, Marilyn (Kwentus) Lowe; children, Tammie Wells, Kasey Murphree, Isabella, Joshua, Gabriel, Nathan, Zachary and Abigail Lowe; two brothers, Larry Johnson and George Vest; Grandchildren, Jacob, Gavin, Charlie, Gracie, Annie and Merrida; brother-in-law, David Johnston and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
There will be a private graveside service due to current regulations on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Constien officiating. A public military honors service is planned for Memorial Day at the graveside. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Camp Hope or St. Paul Lutheran School, in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.