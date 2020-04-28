FARMINGTON – Gary Paul Lowe, of Farmington, passed away April 24, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 61. He was born in San Diego, California on April 21, 1959, to the late Edward Paul Lowe and Erma (Plumb) Johnson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Johnston and Linda Sanders.

Gary graduated from Lancaster High School in Texas. He went into the Army after graduation where he served twenty years as a Green Beret. While in the Army he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He retired from his military career in 1995 and when he returned to civilian life he had his own computer business in Tennessee. Later Gary joined the Corp of Engineers where he worked from 2004 to 2009 in communications and made frequent trips to Iraq. The family moved to St. Louis in 2009 where he became a project manager for the Corps of Engineers in St. Louis and in Huntsville, Alabama. Currently he was working as building manager for the GSA (General Service Administration) in St. Louis. He was a faithful member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Farmington. An avid outdoorsman, Gary enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He will be remembered by his loved ones as being a wonderful husband and father.