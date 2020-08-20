× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary DeWayne McKinney

PARK HILLS – Gary DeWayne McKinney, 49, of Leadington passed away August 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, Miramar Beach, Florida. He was born September 19, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, LeRoy McKinney and Almarine ‘Pick' Hale McKinney, and

Howard and Edna Stringer; his father, Gary McKinney; uncles, Ronnie McKinney, and Larry McKinney; and an aunt, Patsy Douglas.

Gary is survived by his mother, Sandra (Stringer) Rudy and husband Ray; his children, Brooksana McKinney, Victoria McKinney, Jayda McKinney, and Gary McKinney his fiancé, Cassie Shrum; brother, Gus McKinney; sisters, Lisa Gibson, and Terri McKinney. Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Gary was an Alderman for the city of Leadington. He was known for the Christmas light display in Leadington at Keystone Villas Senior Apartments.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Stringer officiating. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington. Mask or facial covering is required before entering the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Cary McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.