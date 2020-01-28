ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Gary Ramsey Hoffman passed away December 23, 2019, in Okeechobee, Florida, his home for the past 10 years. Gary was born April 20, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late George and Sadie (Young) Hoffman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Hoffman; and a grandson, Zachary Barker.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sandy Hoffman; daughter, Lauri (Randy) Pickett; son Philip (Crystal) Hoffman; grandchildren, Rachael (Jimmy) Nicholson, Starr (Zach) Barnes, Shawn (Jamie) Barker, and Ramsey (Catherine) Hoffman; step-sons, Mike Graf, and Jim Graf; step-daughter, Michelle (Danny) Beach; four great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Being a curious and passionate man, Gary has traded hats throughout his life. He was known by many as a public school teacher and is remembered fondly in that role which lasted 25 years. Gary tried his hand at having a small farm. He worked the local circuits as an auctioneer ranging in area from Jefferson County, Missouri, down to Butler County, Missouri. He later followed the county fair convoys to sell jewelry and gold chain-by-the-inch out of booths. Gary loved to travel the Continental U.S., having accomplished visiting 49 of the states (Hawaii being the only place his RV could not reach). Gary had lived in many places including California; Hale, Missouri; Bethany, Missouri; Caledonia, Missouri; Potosi, Missouri; Farmington, Missouri; Park Hills, Missouri; Mexico Beach, Florida; and lastly Okeechobee, Florida.
While traveling, Gary indulged in his passion for writing stories and telling tales to all he befriended. Though he wrote throughout the time he was travelling, the last 10 years of his life were spent especially focused on this craft. Known by those he met as a jovial yarn spinner, Gary has authored and published more than 300 short stories, poetry, non-fiction stories and essays. Gary achieved more than 150 literary items that placed in various contests. He enjoyed gleaning creative inspiration from his fellow wordsmiths in the Okeechobee Writer’s Club and comrades from his local Moose Lodge. Gary will be missed by family and friends, especially for his endless tales, enthusiasm for life and buffets, and fatherly advice.
