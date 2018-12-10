Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Marvin Eugene Humphrey, 81, of Farmington passed away December 9, 2018, at his residence. He was born September 4, 1937, in Knob Lick. He retired from Southeast Mental Health Center, where he worked for 50 years in the Nursing Service Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Barton and Fanny (Bower) Humphrey; first wife, Alma June Humphrey; son, Christopher Eugene Humphrey; brother, George Humphrey; sister, Sissy Humphrey.

Gene is survived by his wife, Barbara (Dawson) Humphrey; daughter, June Gail Marshall and husband Donald; son, Clifford Harrison Humphrey and wife Donna; two grandchildren, Matthew (Misty) Marshall and Brice (Sharron) Marshall; three great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Melvin, Shirley, Ruby, David, Terry, Linda and Diane.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 11, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel. Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

