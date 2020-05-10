Genedale Mahurin Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DESLOGE – Genedale Mahurin, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. He was born on Wednesday, November 21, 1934, in Elvins. He served his country in the United States Army and was a charter member of the Kiwanis in South County. Genedale played minor league baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals in the late 1950's and went on and played with the United States Army. He owned and operated Mahurin Insurance Agency for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cletus and Louise (Young) Mahurin; five brothers, Lenuel Mahurin, Sterling “Bud” Mahurin, James Alvin Mahurin, Rayburin Mahurin and Dwight Pete Mahurin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alpha (Lix) Mahurin; children, Tammy (Christopher) Mazdra and Leman Genedale (Kandye) Mahurin, Jr.; five grandchildren, Amber Mazdra, Bethany (Dylan Baker) Mazdra, Jaime Mazdra, David (Linday) Mahurin and Andrew Mahurin.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at C. Z. Boyer Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. with Bro. Wayne Norris officiating. Burial to follow at Saint Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.

C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home recommends a mask be used and social distancing be implemented.

