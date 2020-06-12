Geneva Miller
0 entries

Geneva Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Geneva Miller

Geneva Miller

Geneva Miller, 94, of Farmington, Missouri was born in Shepherd, Missouri on October 25, 1925, to the Late Jacob and Blanche Jaycox. Geneva passed way in St. Louis, Missouri on June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her three sisters and two brothers.

Geneva is survived by: Sons, David (Janette) Miller, Douglas (Janet) Miller and Edward Miller; Brothers, Robert and James Waldram; Sisters, Francis Smythe and Laura Lewis; 7 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren and two Great Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m. In the Coplin Family Funeral Home Chapel, Bismarck, Missouri with Interment in the Odd Fellows Cemetery of Bismarck. Rev. Mike Jarvis officiating. In Lue of flowers please donate to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Geneva Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News