FARMINGTON – Genevieve Clark, of Farmington entered into eternal rest on December 4, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing and Rehab at the age of 97. She passed away peacefully as Chaplain Alan Berry played the guitar while singing hymns at her bedside along with Greg and Roger. She was born January 29, 1922, in Eminence, Missouri, the 8th of 13 children, to the late Sterling Price and Florence Ethel (Sconce) Knuckles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Clark, her granddaughter, Kelly Lynn Clark, her stepson, Roy E. Clark Jr., and her siblings, Ray, Dow, Milo, Johnny, Wilma, Pauline, Bernice, Virginia, Donald and Bob.
Genevieve was a beautician for many years and owned Clark's Beauty Box for 37 years. She was a woman of faith and a long-time member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She was a worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Genevieve loved her flower gardens, traveling, cooking, antiques, and big, fast cars. She loved spending time with her grandchildren especially during the holidays. She was active in politics and enjoyed working at the polls. In her younger years, she enjoyed living on the farm along the Current River. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Genevieve is survived by her sons, Gregory Lee Clark and wife Donna of Festus, Missouri, and Roger Lynn Clark and wife Dawn of Terre Du Lac, Missouri, her stepson, William “Bill” LJ Clark of Farmington, Missouri. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephanie (Kurt), Abigail (Greg), Megan (Andy), Jordan, Alexandra (the late Emmanuel Sohn), Roy III and Becky, great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Sophia, Cameron, Mia, Ava, Max, Samuel, Olivia, Sydney, Allison, Jaidan, Jacob, Hannah, and Zachary, her siblings, George Knuckles of Buffalo, Missouri, and Marvin Knuckles of Springfield, Missouri, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Genevieve's family would like thank the staff of Country Meadows Nursing and Rehab and Preferred Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Friends may call on Monday, December 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 West Columbia in Farmington, Missouri. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Cozean Chapel officiated by Pastor Roger Hogan. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 403 West Columbia, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
