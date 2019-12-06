{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Genevieve Clark of Farmington passed away on December 4 at the age of 97. Instate 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Genevieve Clark, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Service information

Dec 9
Visitation
Monday, December 9, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Genevieve's Visitation begins.
Dec 10
Visitation Resumes
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
7:00AM-10:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Genevieve's Visitation Resumes begins.
Dec 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
10:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Genevieve's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments