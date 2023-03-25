Genevieve Lorene Rottler
STE. GENEVIEVE – Genevieve Rottler, of Ste. Genevieve entered into her heavenly home on March 23, 2023, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 86. She was born in Weingarten on November 13, 1936, to the late Phillip Bereniski and Margaret (Jarbo) Bereniski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raphael Rottler in 2001.
Genevieve grew up in Ste. Genevieve County and graduated from Ste. Genevieve High School in 1955. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Raphael Rottler and to this union three children were born. She loved living in the country and raising her family on the farm. Fishing, quilting, playing Bingo and gardening were some of her favorite pastimes.
Survivors include her children, Ronald Rottler of Angel Port, Washington, Teresa Rottler of Ste. Genevieve, and Mike (Shelly) Rottler of Irondale; four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
