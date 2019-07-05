{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- George Berry, age 79, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 22, 1940, to the late Virgil William and Edna Rose (Fowler) Berry in Belgrade, Missouri. George attended Sonrise Baptist Church and is a member of the Festus VFW Post 3777. George was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching tennis.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother Jim Berry.

George is survived by his wife Cynthia “Cindy” Ann (Stevenson) Berry; children, Bill Berry and wife Katie, Ronnie Dill and wife Starla; grandchildren, Noa and husband Joe Dattoli, Mia Berry, and Lea Berry; nieces, Gladys Warren, Barb Priddy, and Hope Berry; and other family and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. at Sonrise Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, until service time of 10 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Weyand officiating. Burial will be at Sunlight Cemetery near Belgrade, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, Mercy Jefferson Hospital, or the Wounded Warrior Project. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

