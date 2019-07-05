BONNE TERRE -- George Berry, age 79, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Friday July 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 22, 1940, to the late Virgil William and Edna Rose (Fowler) Berry in Belgrade, Missouri. George attended Sonrise Baptist Church and is a member of the Festus VFW Post 3777. George was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching tennis.
In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his brother Jim Berry.
George is survived by his wife Cynthia “Cindy” Ann (Stevenson) Berry; children, Bill Berry and wife Katie, Ronnie Dill and wife Starla; grandchildren, Noa and husband Joe Dattoli, Mia Berry, and Lea Berry; nieces, Gladys Warren, Barb Priddy, and Hope Berry; and other family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. at Sonrise Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, until service time of 10 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Weyand officiating. Burial will be at Sunlight Cemetery near Belgrade, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice, Mercy Jefferson Hospital, or the Wounded Warrior Project. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.