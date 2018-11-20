Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- George Heim, 79, of Bonne Terre, passed away on November 20, 2018, at his residence. He is survived by his wife Geri Heim.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, November 25, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Monday, November 26, 2018, in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 9 a.m. until service time at 12:30p.m. Interment will follow at Whitewater Cemetery in Perry County. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

