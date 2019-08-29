{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FLAT RIVER - George Matkin, formerly of Flat River, passed away on August 28 at the age of 84. Instate Saturday, August 31 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

