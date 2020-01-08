{{featured_button_text}}
PARK HILLS -- George Neckermann, 95, of Park Hills passed away January 4, 2020, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. He was born October 26, 1924, in Boonville, Missouri. George was a WWII Navy Veteran; member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; V.F.W. Post #5741; and D.A.V – Disabled American Veterans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Neckermann and Laura 'Shilling' Neckermann; and by his wife, Alice 'Tootie' Neckermann.

George is survived by his sons, Michael Neckermann and wife Terry, and Stanley Neckermann and wife Margaret; grandchildren, Jenniffer (Mark), Timm, Leah (JP), Tara (Greg), and Emily (Rob); great-grandchildren, Sydney, Clay, Cole, Logan, Quinten, Brantley, Bailyn, and Brody.

Visitation Sunday 3:30-8 p.m., with a VFW Service, Sunday January 12, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday January 13, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills with

Father Mark Ebert officiating. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Hope.

