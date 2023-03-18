George Thomas Sebastian

PARK HILLS – George Thomas Sebastian, of Park Hills, entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2023, at the age of 92. He was born on November 24, 1930, in Doe Run, Missouri, to the late James Henry and Sarah (Cowley) Sebastian. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Mills along with numerous brothers and sisters.

George is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Fern Bernice (Rosener) Sebastian, his children, Linda (Eugene) Hites of Farmington, George “Tom” (Denise) Sebastian Jr. of Farmington, and Ben (Sherri) Sebastian of Doe Run, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, his brother, Dave (Cora) Sebastian of Farmington, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

George proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed at Pearl Harbor Submarine Base. He retired after 30 years as an operator at Bloomsdale Excavating and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 513. He was a hardworking family man and enjoyed buying, selling, and trading. George was a wonderful man who loved his family dearly and he will be deeply missed.

Per George's request, no formal services will be held. A private interment with military honors will take place at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 4783 Flat River Road, Suite 100B, Farmington, MO 63640. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.