Try 1 month for 99¢
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- George V. Hawkes Sr., 82, of Patton, Missouri, passed away. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday January 14, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: George V. Hawkes Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments