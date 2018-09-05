SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Georgia A. Stanfill (Dixon), 76, left this world after battling cancer, August 27, 2018. Georgia was a Minister of the Gospel and Homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Gladys Dixon; Her husband of 27 years, Ronald William Stanfill; and five siblings, Martha Lee Baltzer, Grant P. Dixon Jr., James Author Dixon, Theodora Jean and Larry Chambers, and Richard Eugene Dixon.
Georgia is survived by her sister, Patricia Walker; brother-in-law, Robert Baltzer; sister-in-law, Patricia Dixon; daughters, Jeannie M. Parrish, Angela and Glen Pierce, and Deborah and Greg Shoults; sons-in-love, Khristopher Jordan Taylor, Clint Parrish, Donald Williams, and Larry Dean. Nine grandchildren, Aimy O’Nan, Amber and Jericho Simmons, Jennifer and Amos Borne, Chris and Ruthie Stanfill, Daniel Williams, Jeramy Williams, Jacob Williams, Nathan Parrish, and Joyful Parrish; nine great-grandchildren, Serenity, McKenzie, Jaden, Corbin, Angelina, Chloe, Bella, Osiris, and Graham Stanfill; other relatives and friends.
Services were held September 4, 2018, at House of Faith in Orcutt, California.
A local memorial will be held 10 a.m. September 8, 2018, at De Soto Assembly of God Church.
