FARMINGTON – Georgia Louise (Williams) Clements, of Farmington, passed away July 24, 2018, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 82. She was born July 1, 1936, in Ste. Genevieve County to the late George W. and Iva Louise (Landolt) Williams. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elton Clements on December 12, 1987 and an infant brother, David Lee Williams.

Georgia was a faithful member of the Farmington Christian Church. Her family was her life and she was happiest when she was spending time with them. She was one of eighteen cousins and she made sure they got together often.

Earlier in her life, Georgia had a day care business in her home. She bonded with many of the children she cared for and made a lasting impression on them. Georgia was outgoing and never met a stranger and once she befriended someone, they were her friend for life. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and caring for her beloved cats.

She is survived by two children, Carol (George Thomas) Garrett of Benton, Arkansas and Michael (Sue) Clements of Fairview Heights, Illinois; seven grandchildren, David (Caryn) Bell, Roberta (Jacob) May, Kellie Bell, Crystal Clements, Marty Clements, Alexa (J.D.) Jones and Eric (Brittney) McElroy; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene McWilliams. Also surviving are extended family members, special friends, Janet and Bob “Bobarino” Pauls as well as many other close friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Farmington Christian Church followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Reverend Russell Alexander officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Christian Church, the ASPCA or OSL – Seattle (meeting the needs of the homeless population of Seattle). View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

