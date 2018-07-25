FARMINGTON – Georgia Louise (Williams) Clements, of Farmington, passed away July 24, 2018, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 82. She was born July 1, 1936, in Ste. Genevieve County to the late George W. and Iva Louise (Landolt) Williams. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elton Clements on December 12, 1987 and an infant brother, David Lee Williams.
Georgia was a faithful member of the Farmington Christian Church. Her family was her life and she was happiest when she was spending time with them. She was one of eighteen cousins and she made sure they got together often.
Earlier in her life, Georgia had a day care business in her home. She bonded with many of the children she cared for and made a lasting impression on them. Georgia was outgoing and never met a stranger and once she befriended someone, they were her friend for life. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and caring for her beloved cats.
She is survived by two children, Carol (George Thomas) Garrett of Benton, Arkansas and Michael (Sue) Clements of Fairview Heights, Illinois; seven grandchildren, David (Caryn) Bell, Roberta (Jacob) May, Kellie Bell, Crystal Clements, Marty Clements, Alexa (J.D.) Jones and Eric (Brittney) McElroy; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene McWilliams. Also surviving are extended family members, special friends, Janet and Bob “Bobarino” Pauls as well as many other close friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Farmington Christian Church followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with Reverend Russell Alexander officiating. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Farmington Christian Church, the ASPCA or OSL – Seattle (meeting the needs of the homeless population of Seattle). View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.