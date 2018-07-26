Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON - Georgia L. Clements, 82, memorial gathering Friday, July 27, 2018 at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Farmington Christian Church. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

