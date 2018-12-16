Try 1 month for 99¢
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Gerald “Jerry” F. McCullough, 84 departed this life December 13, 2018. He was born October 20, 1934.

Jerry’s greatest joy in life was doing something for others. His belief was “Do Unto Others”.

Jerry is survived by the light of her heart and great husband of Frances Margaret McCullough, son, Mark (Cindy) McCullough, and daughter, Cindy (partner, Cindy) McCullough.

According to Jerry’s wishes, he will be cremated. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills, Missouri.

