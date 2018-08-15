Subscribe for 17¢ / day

PARK HILLS -- Gerald Currington, Sr., 81 of Park Hills, passed away August 14, 2018, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus. He was born on November 5, 1936, in Bonne Terre to the late John and Grace (Hackworth) Currington. Gerald was an Army Veteran and a member of the United Steelworkers Union. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Gough) Currington; son, Kenneth Currington; sister, Norma Manalokis and brother, John Currington.

Gerald is survived by his son, Jerry Currington (Dawn), five grandchildren, Kyle, Kenny, Amy, Corinne and Jason; two great grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Jennings, Glenda Sappington and Denny Currington.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills, Thursday, August 16, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel, Friday, August 17, 2018, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eddie Bone officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington with full military honors. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

